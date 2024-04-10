Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

