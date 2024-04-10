Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

