Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $345.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.57. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

