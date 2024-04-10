Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.