L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

