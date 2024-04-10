Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

