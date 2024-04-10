iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EEM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

