iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.59 and a 200-day moving average of $474.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.