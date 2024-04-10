iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

