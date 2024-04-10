iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.59 and its 200-day moving average is $474.90. The company has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

