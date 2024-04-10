Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.72 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $508.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $260.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

