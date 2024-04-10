Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $644.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.06 and its 200 day moving average is $594.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

