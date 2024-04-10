HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

