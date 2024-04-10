HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 581 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

