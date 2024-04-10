HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,612 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.