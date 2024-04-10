HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

