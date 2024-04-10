HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

