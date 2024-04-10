HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average is $225.65. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

