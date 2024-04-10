HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $760,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.