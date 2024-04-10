HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $741,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.87.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

