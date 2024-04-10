HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $247.93 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $234.17.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

