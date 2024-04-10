HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

