HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

