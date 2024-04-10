HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.02.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

