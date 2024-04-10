HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

