HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.