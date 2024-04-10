HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $188.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

