FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.90. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

