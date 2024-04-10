Equitable Trust Co. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 241.23, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

