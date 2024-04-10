E&G Advisors LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

