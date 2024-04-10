Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 12-Month High at $205.42

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.42 and last traded at $204.04, with a volume of 58246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

