Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.