DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $249.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $252.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

