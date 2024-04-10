DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 30,020 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $55.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

