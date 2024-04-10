DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in DaVita by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVA opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

