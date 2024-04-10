Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.