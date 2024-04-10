Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 79,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

