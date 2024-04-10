Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

