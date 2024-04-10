Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $268,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

