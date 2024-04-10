Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $68.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

