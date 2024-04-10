Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 940 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.27, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.