Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

CL stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.