Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.2% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

