Busey Bank Sells 314 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Busey Bank reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Busey Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

