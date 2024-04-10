Busey Bank Makes New $212,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

