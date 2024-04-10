Busey Bank Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.