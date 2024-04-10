Busey Bank Has $27.81 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.