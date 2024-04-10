Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.