Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

