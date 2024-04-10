Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

